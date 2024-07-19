Quiz: 'Twisters' storms into theaters, 'Hillbilly Elegy' cracks Netflix's top films list, Paris Olympics logo gets meme treatment

TWISTERS, from left: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, 2024. ph: Melinda Sue Gordon /© Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection (©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, Glen Powell is back on the big screen, this time in Twisters with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. The standalone sequel follows the original film Twister, which hit theaters in 1996. Hillbilly Elegy, the film and the book, are back in the news this week, after a former president made an important announcement. Not only that, but the sporting world is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The opening ceremony will be held on July 26 in the French capital.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!