Race for the Case Week 13: Egg Bowl, Apple Cup & Ohio State vs. Michigan

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week's biggest matchups against the spread on today's episode of Race for the Case.
The guys begin the show by highlighting this week’s most interesting games, in which UNC vs. NC State has the makings for an exciting matchup. Ross then reminisces about classic Egg Bowl hijinks and moments between Mississippi State and Ole Mis. Meanwhile, Louisville is trying to stay hot against Kentucky ahead of their ACC title game. Pat is excited for the Big Ten West’s slate including the lowest over/under total ever in Nebraska vs. Iowa. The crew also yearns for a more interesting Iron Bowl after Auburn’s down year.
To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #12 ranked Ole Miss Rebels at the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the #16 ranked Oregon State Beavers at the #6 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines, the Washington State Cougars visiting the #4 ranked Washington Huskies, the #5 ranked Florida State Seminoles at the Florida Gators and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.
1:00 - Most interesting games of the weekend
22:49 - #12 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State
25:33 - #16 Oregon State @ #6 Oregon
27:00 - #2 Ohio State @ #3 Michigan
30:00 - Washington State @ #4 Washington
32:34 - #5 Florida State @ Florida
36:16 - Locks of the week
Follow Dan @DanWetzel
Follow Pat @ByPatForde
Follow Ross @RossDellenger
Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts