Rain postpones Daytona 500 to Monday at 4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At Daytona Presented by O'Reilly DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Rain falls prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At Daytona Presented by O'Reilly at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR didn’t wait very long to postpone the Daytona 500.

The sanctioning body announced Sunday morning that the race was pushed to Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Rain began falling in Daytona Beach on Saturday and is expected to continue throughout the day on Sunday.

The decision to postpone the 500 was an exceptionally quick one. NASCAR typically waits as long as it can to postpone the race. But the forecast basically tied NASCAR’s hands on this one. Waiting throughout the day on Sunday was very likely going to be futile. And pushing the race to Monday as soon as possible is the prudent move.