Report: Alabama preparing to name Bryant-Denny Stadium field after Nick Saban

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alabama’s football field is reportedly set to bear Nick Saban’s name.

According to a report from ESPN, Alabama's board of trustees will consider a resolution to name the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saban on Friday. The longtime Alabama coach retired in January and has been replaced by Kalen DeBoer.

The resolution will surely pass, and a ceremony honoring Saban is reportedly in the works for Alabama’s Week 2 game against South Florida.

Saban spent that past week at SEC media days working as an analyst for the SEC Network. It was the first time since 2006 that Saban hadn't been at media days in a coaching capacity and he showed he's a natural at television and breaking down college football. He even picked Georgia and Texas to play for the SEC title later this year.

Saban’s last Alabama team won the SEC title and made the College Football Playoff as a result. The Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs last December to sneak into the playoff ahead of an undefeated Florida State. Alabama then lost to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide won six national championships in Saban’s tenure. The team won three BCS titles in four years from 2009 through 2012 and then won three College Football Playoff titles. Alabama has appeared in a record six CFP national title games and made the four-team playoff in eight of its 10 seasons.