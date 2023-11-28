Report: Dolphins to sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul after losing Jaelan Phillips to Achilles injury

Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 24: Jason Pierre-Paul #4 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jason Pierre-Paul is headed to Miami.

The Dolphins are expected to sign Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad this week, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The move comes just days after the Dolphins lost pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Pierre-Paul had landed on the Saints’ practice squad earlier this month after being a free agent, but was elevated up to the active roster for their 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Pierre-Paul played 17 snaps in that game and had two tackles, but he was then dropped back down to the practice squad.

Since the Saints don’t want to keep him on the field, the Dolphins are apparently ready to give the 34-year-old veteran pass rusher a chance. It’s unclear when Pierre-Paul will make his debut.

Phillips went down with a non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets on Friday. He was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium, and an MRI later confirmed his season-ending Achilles tear. Phillips, who the Dolphins took with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Miami, finished the season with 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Pierre-Paul will now be tasked with helping to fill in for Phillips the rest of the way. Pierre-Paul had 26 tackles and three sacks in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he was playing on a one-year deal. He signed a new one-year contract with the Saints this past offseason. Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl winner was first selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2010 draft by the New York Giants. He played there for eight seasons, and then spent four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing in Baltimore.

The Dolphins sit at 8-3 and lead the AFC East entering Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. They’ve won three of their last four games, and are vying for their first divisional title since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since the 2000 season.