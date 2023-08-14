Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to sign 1-year deal with New England Patriots

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new team

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Elliott ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, his seventh with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old was released this past offseason.

