Report: Nets trading Mikal Bridges to Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, draft picks

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mikal Bridges is headed over to Manhattan.

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a deal to trade Bridges to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Knicks will send Bojan Boganovic and four unprotected first-round draft picks and more back to the Nets.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TEGsIpoa3b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The Nets will receive an unprotected first round pick in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, according to Wojnarowski. They'll also receive a protected first round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025, a second-round pick in 2025 and a protected pick swap in 2028.

