Report: Nets trading Mikal Bridges to Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, draft picks

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Mikal Bridges is headed over to Manhattan.

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a deal to trade Bridges to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Knicks will send Bojan Boganovic and four unprotected first-round draft picks and more back to the Nets.

The Nets will receive an unprotected first round pick in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, according to Wojnarowski. They'll also receive a protected first round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025, a second-round pick in 2025 and a protected pick swap in 2028.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

