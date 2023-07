2023 McDonald's All American Game HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a basketball workout on Monday. He suffered a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

