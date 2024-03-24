Report: West Virginia hiring Drake head coach Darian DeVries

Drake v Washington State OMAHA, NEBRASKA - MARCH 21: Head coach Darian DeVries of the Drake Bulldogs gestures against the Washington State Cougars during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center on March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After Bob Huggins’ tumultuous exit last year, West Virginia finally has a permanent head coach.

The Mountaineers struck a deal to bring in Drake head coach Darian DeVries on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: West Virginia is finalizing a five-year deal to hire Drake’s Darian DeVries as the school’s next men’s basketball coach. DeVries led Drake to the NCAA tournament in three of the past four seasons. pic.twitter.com/0cAQMuFrMR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 24, 2024

DeVries' son, Tucker DeVries, is expected to transfer to West Virginia with his father, too, according to the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Tucker averaged 21.6 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Bulldogs last season, both of which were career highs.

DeVries will replace Josh Eilert at West Virginia next fall. Eilert was promoted to the team's interim head coach after Huggins' resignation last spring following a string of incidents that included using an anti-gay slur on a radio interview and a DUI arrest .

West Virginia struggled under Eilert last season. The Mountaineers went just 9-23 and lost 10 of their last 11 games to close out the season. They dealt with several significant injuries, suspension, eligibility issues and departures after Huggins’ departure, too, which made Eilert’s job much more difficult. So after they fell to Cincinnati in the Big 12 tournament earlier this month, the school opted to part ways with him and resume its national search for a new head coach.

DeVries, who played at Northern Iowa himself, spent the last six seasons at Drake. He’s led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament three times in the last four years, and they’ve won back-to-back MVC conference tournament titles. The bulldogs went 28-7 this season, but fell to Washington State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. DeVries compiled a 150-55 overall record in his six seasons in Des Moines.

It won’t be an easy task to revive West Virginia after a solid 16-year run under Huggins, but they at least now have a permanent head coach. DeVries, who built Drake into a very solid mid-major program in recent years, will now attempt to do the same thing in the Big 12.