Reports: Gus Edwards to join Jim Harbaugh, Chargers with Austin Ekeler's expected exit

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs out of the tunnel prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

With Austin Ekeler in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have their new lead running back.

Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's a move the reunites Edwards with ex-Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman joined the Chargers this offseason under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The move also means that Edwards is playing for the brother of his former head coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!