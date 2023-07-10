Reports: Northwestern fires head coach Pat Fitzgerald amid fallout from hazing scandal

Pat Fitzgerald FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill. No. 21 Northwestern set to face No. 6 Ohio State in the Wildcats’ first Big Ten championship game appearance on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in what could be a signature moment for a consistent winner trying to earn its spot among the conference’s elite. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Pat Fitzgerald’s time at Northwestern has come to an end.

According to multiple outlets, Fitzgerald has been fired as Northwestern’s head coach amid the fallout of the hazing scandal in the Wildcats football program. Fitzgerald was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the 90s who became his alma mater’s head coach in 2006.

Fitzgerald was hit with a two-week suspension without pay following an investigation into allegations of hazing within the football program.

Northwestern, which announced the suspension on Friday, said it did not find “sufficient evidence” that Fitzgerald or members of his coaching staff were aware of the hazing. However, investigators did conclude that there were “significant opportunities” for the coaches to “discover and report the hazing conduct.”

Northwestern only released a summary of the investigation with very few details. Fitzgerald said in a statement that he was “disappointed” to learn of the hazing allegations but maintained that he was unaware of the alleged incidents.

The day after the summary was released, an anonymous former Northwestern player described the alleged hazing acts to The Daily Northwestern, characterizing them as “vile and inhumane behavior.” The player also claimed that Fitzgerald was aware of the ongoing hazing and even encouraged it.

Later Saturday, Northwestern president Michael Schill released a statement saying he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.”

“The confidential report concluded that while there was corroborating evidence that hazing had occurred, there was no direct evidence that Coach Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing. In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known,” Schill said.

“As the head coach of one of our athletics programs, Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive during their time at Northwestern. Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.”

On Monday, three other former Northwestern players came forward with detailed allegations of racism within Fitzgerald’s program, dating back to the late 2000s.

Fitzgerald, 48, finishes his time at Northwestern with a 110-101 record with two Big Ten West division titles and five bowl wins.

