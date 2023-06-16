Reports: San Diego State tells Mountain West Conference it intends to leave

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Arizona at San Diego State SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the San Diego State logo painted at the 50 yard line during a college football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the San Diego State Aztecs on September 03, 2022, at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is San Diego State’s time in the Mountain West coming to a close?

According to multiple reports, the school has given notice to the conference that it “intends to resign.” Per the report, San Diego State hasn’t received an invitation from any other conference to join.

The withdrawal letter, which came from San Diego State president Adela de la Torre on June 13, comes with complexities and prompted a terse back-and-forth between the league and SDSU. That included San Diego State subsequently informing the league that the June 13 letter was "not the official notice of resignation," according to sources.

San Diego State would need to give a year notice to withdraw next June. If they wait past June 30, the exit fee that they'd owe would jump from nearly $16.5 million to nearly $34 million.

The seemingly obvious destination for San Diego State if it leaves the Mountain West in 2024 is the Pac-12. The Pac-12 is losing both USC and UCLA to the Big Ten after this upcoming school year and would ostensibly like to keep a presence in Southern California. While San Diego State wouldn’t replace the Los Angeles TV market by any means, it would be a sensical addition to the conference.

There’s no real other obvious candidate for the Pac-12, either. Every other school in the Mountain West doesn’t seem like the natural fit that SDSU does.

The Pac-12 is also dealing with its own set of issues at the moment. The conference’s current television contract expires on July 1, 2024 and hasn’t finalized a new one.

That lack of a new TV deal is a big reason why USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten. And also a big reason why the Pac-12 hasn’t been able to agree on a new one. Pac-12 schools received just over $30 million each in 2022 from the current rights agreements with ESPN and Fox. But the two Los Angeles schools are marquee programs for the league. Asking broadcast providers to pay more to the league with fewer teams and/or without a Los Angeles presence for the Pac-12 is tough.