Posted: September 26, 2018

Rihanna's Los Angeles home possibly burglarized again, report says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

A possible break-in was reported at Rihanna's mansion in Los Angeles, KCBS said late Tuesday.

According to the news station, Los Angeles police were seen at the singer's Hollywood Hills home about 10:30 p.m. PDT Tuesday after responding to a reported burglary. Witnesses said a silver vehicle fled the scene as alarms sounded, police said.

Authorities said nobody was believed to be inside the house during the incident and did not say whether anything was stolen.

This marks the second break-in reported at the home in months. In May, police said Eduardo Leon of Fullerton, California, broke into the house and stayed there for 12 hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. He faces charges of burglary, stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest, the publication said.

Rihanna speaks onstage during Rihanna's 4th annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 13, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

