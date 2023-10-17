Rockets trade G Kevin Porter Jr., future picks to Thunder, per report

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets are trading Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oklahoma City is reportedly waiving Porter Jr., immediately. The Rockets will receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal.

The future picks the Thunder will receive are a 2027 second via Minnesota and a 2028 second via Milwaukee, per the report.

It appears the Thunder acquired Porter Jr. with plans to release him in order to purchase the picks. The guard was arraigned last month on charges stemming from an alleged assault of his girlfriend.

Rockets general manager Rafal Stone announced Porter Jr. was no longer a 'part of the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

The Thunder will reportedly still be required pay the $16.9M guaranteed left on Porter Jr., contract as they release him.

This story will be updated.