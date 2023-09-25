Saints QB Derek Carr is week-to-week with shoulder sprain: 'We dodged a bullet there'

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: New Orleans Saints staff walk off with Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints to the locker room during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was laying face down on the grass at Lambeau Field on Sunday, it looked like he might have sustained a serious injury. But 24 hours later, the outlook is a lot more positive for Carr and the Saints.

Head coach Dennis Allen told the media on Monday that Carr has a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but isn't going to be out for a significant amount of time — or maybe any time at all. Allen wouldn't even rule him out for the Saints' Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#Saints coach Dennis Allen confirms it’s a sprained AC joint for QB Derek Carr and says he’s week to week. Not ruled out yet for Week 4 vs. the #Bucs. pic.twitter.com/j5TiTlmucG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2023

Allen said the Saints "dodged a bullet" with Carr's injury, because it definitely looked a lot worse than a week-to-week issue when it happened. Carr was injured in the third quarter when he was wrapped up in a sack by Rashan Gary and got smashed into the turf on his right side. He stayed on the ground for several minutes after the play was over and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Here is the play that Saints QB Derek Carr got injured on.



He’s in a lot of pain. Hope he’s okay. Jameis Winston is set to enter the game. pic.twitter.com/K8puipUbVx — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The Saints punted on the next play, and Carr was evaluated in the medical tent while Green Bay's offense was on the field. Carr eventually went back to the locker room and Jameis Winston replaced him when the Saints got the ball back.

Carr was ruled out for the fourth quarter and reportedly taken to the hospital for further evaluation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said specifically that they were making sure Carr didn't have any internal injuries.

Allen said what happens with Carr going forward depends on how his shoulder feels as the week progresses, but that he already feels better than he did on Sunday. Despite that, James Winston might want to avoid making any plans next weekend. The Saints might need him again.