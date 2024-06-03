San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano reportedly facing lifetime ban for betting on baseball

Cleveland Guardians v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 19, 2023: Tucupita Marcano #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs off the field during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on July 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a potential lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Though specifics aren't yet known, the decision on the ban "could be imminent."

Marcano, 24, has not played for the Padres this season. He went down with a right ACL injury late last season when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he's been recovering ever since. The Padres then signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason.

