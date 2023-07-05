San Diego State stays in Mountain West, Trent Dilfer speaks out on poaching players & is Coach Prime at Colorado a lose-lose?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI’s Pat Forde react to San Diego State deciding to return to the Mountain West conference for another year after flirting with the Pac-12.

First, they kick off the pod with top defensive line recruit Justin Scott committing to Ohio State over Notre Dame and Michigan. As Fighting Irish fans grow frustrated with their squad always coming close, but never signing ‘the guy’, the hosts ponder how much juice Marcus Freeman has with recruiting at an elite level. Freeman has consistently recruited very well, but needs to take the next step to truly compete for the 5-star players.

After a drama-filled offseason, San Diego State has decided to stay with the Mountain West for another year. Ross breaks down the soap opera while Dan & Pat determine why the Aztecs decided to stay instead of move up to a Power Five conference.

In college athletics legal news, the California revenue-sharing bill has been pushed back a full year after being passed once. If passed twice, colleges would have to distribute money received from athletics back to the athletes.

A recent report noted that an anonymous Pac-12 coach believes that the Deion Sanders Colorado hire will end up being a lose-lose situation. The coach believes that if Coach Prime wins enough games, he will leave the program quickly, and if he loses too many games, the dismissal will be a ‘circus’. The guys decide what would dictate a good season for the Colorado Buffaloes and what would prompt this statement from a fellow coach in the first place.

New UAB head coach Trent Dilfer went on a radio program & talked about tampering with his student athletes. Dilfer notably dared other coaches to try and poach his players so he could expose them.

Lastly in news of the weird, this Friday is National Dive Bar Day, a woman survived three days in a swamp & we may see more chicken sandwich innovation soon.

1:00 Introduction

4:02 Justin Scott chooses Ohio State over Notre Dame

22:57 San Diego State stays with the Mountain West

34:01 The California revenue sharing bill has been delayed a year

36:50 An anonymous Pac-12 coach thinks Coach Prime at Colorado is a lose-lose

44:08 Trent Dilfer dares other coaches to try and poach his players

48:45 National dive bar day is approaching

55:20 Restaurant Brands International is looking to strengthen their position in the chicken wars

58:13 A woman was found by a rescue team after being stuck in mud

