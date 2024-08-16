San Diego Wave reportedly hiring USMNT legend Landon Donovan as interim head coach

2023 National Soccer Hall Of Fame Induction FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 06: Landon Donovan walks the red carpet at the 2023 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Toyota Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Richard Rodriguez/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The San Diego Wave have made a surprise mid-season signing — not on the field, but on the sideline. The Wave are bringing on U.S. men's national team, legend Landon Donovan as a interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The news was first reported by San Diego Futbol on X on Thursday, and confirmed bymultiplereports on Friday.

In June, San Diego unexpectedly fired inaugural coach Casey Stoney, who led the team to the 2023 NWSL Supporters Shield and who had signed a new three-year contract just six months earlier. At the time, the Wave had been on a seven-game winless skid. The team is now 3-7-6, and sit 10th in the NWSL.

Paul Buckle, who served as an assistant with the Wave in 2022, was named interim head coach after Stoney was fired, but will step aside for Donovan.

The Wave's roster currently includes Alex Morgan and two members of the U.S. women's national team that won gold at the Paris Olympics — Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw.

Donovan, a winger and Southern California native, had a 15-year career with the USMNT, with 157 caps and 57 goals. He spent the longest stretch of his MLS career with the Los Angeles Galaxy, racking up 247 appearances and 112 goals in 10 seasons from 2005-2014.

However, Donovan has a limited history as a coach: His only coaching experience is three years with San Diego Loyal SC, a USL squad that Donovan helped found but went under in 2023 after just four seasons.

It is expected that Donovan will be on the sidelines for the Wave's game on Tuesday in Panama where they will play Santa Fe FC in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.