San Diego Wave denounces 'defamatory' statements from former employee alleging toxic workplace

Hours after a post from a former employee went viral, San Diego Wave have denounced the employee's claims of a toxic workplace.

In a statement released on social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Wave called the allegations "inaccurate and defamatory." San Diego also said that it plans to "pursue all legal avenues available to appropriately address this matter."

The statement was in response to a social media post from Brittany Alvarado, a former video and creative manager with the team. In the post, which had nearly 500,000 views on X at the time the Wave posted its response, Alvarado put forth allegations of the Wave having a toxic workplace environment where female employees were discriminated. Alvarado also claims that the environment was fostered by Wave president Jill Ellis. (Alvarado also posted the allegations to Instagram, where it has more than 1,000 likes.)

For those who have endured abuse.

For those who are afraid to speak up.

I see you and I will fight for you.



This is for you.



The time for accountability in the @nwsl is now. pic.twitter.com/ljdC1XUHCQ — Brittany Alvarado (@bavacado2) July 3, 2024

Ellis served as the United States Women's National Team head coach from 2014 to 2019, and led the team to FIFA Women's World Cup Championships in 2015 and 2019. In 2021, Ellis was announced as the Wave's inaugural club president, a year before the expansion team's inaugural season.

Alvarado, who joined the club last August, resigned in early June after what she called "an environment where abusive behaviors among her [Ellis's] subordinates were allowed to flourish" due to Ellis's "narcissistic personal agenda."

"The treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health," Alvarado wrote, calling for Ellis to be removed.

In its statement, the Wave called the allegations, including those against Ellis, "categorically false."

Alvarado's post included a screenshot of an email she said she received after resigning. In the screenshot, a Wave employee (whose name Alvarado blacked out) called her "the most pathetic person I've ever met" and said that they were "estatic [sic] that you are no longer with the club." San Diego Wave said in its statement that the email was "fabricated."

Another former employee, freelance photographer Jenny Chuang, supported Alvarado's statement, saying in a post on X that she was on suicide watch throughout her time with the Wave in 2022 due to a decline in mental health. According to social media, Chuang appears to still cover the Wave for the NWSL, but is no longer affiliated with the club directly.

"It breaks my heart that nothing has changed in the past 2 years," Chuang wrote.

This is not the first time Ellis has come under scrutiny. The former USWNT coach was mentioned several times in the Yates Report, an investigation released in October 2022 which unearthed significant abusive behavior and sexual misconduct within the NWSL and women's professional soccer. Per the report, several USWNT players reported persistent abusive behavior from coaches in the league to Ellis and then-president of U.S. Soccer, Sunil Gulati, but nothing came from the allegations until the Yates Report's release in 2022.

Ellis also played a role in hiring Christy Holly, one of the coaches under the most scrutiny in the report, to a role on the USWNT despite not running background checks or reference checks. Holly was accused of repeated sexual misconduct and verbal and emotional abuse throughout the report.

As a result of the report, four coaches (including Holly) were permanently banned from the league, with others receiving conditional suspensions, while several clubs were fined heavily for their role in the systemic abuse. Ellis did not receive any punishment.

The news also comes a couple of weeks after Ellis unexpectedly fired head coach Casey Stoney in June. Stoney, an outspoken coach who led the expansion team to the 2023 Supporters Shield in its second season, was fired after a seven-game winless streak. Despite the recent struggles, the move came as a great surprise to the NWSL community.