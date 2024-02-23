San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL offseason primer: Most everybody should be back for another run at Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Chase Young #92 of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers' 2023 season: 12-5, won NFC West, lost Super Bowl

Overview: San Francisco reached its second Super Bowl under head coach Kyle Shanahan, and for the second time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat them. Shanahan's controversial decision to take possession after winning the coin flip under the new overtime rules — not to mention his players' admitted lack of familiarity with them — were big talking points after the game.

The sting of the loss won't go away anytime soon, but that doesn't mean there's reason to worry about the 49ers. Brock Purdy took another step forward and was in the MVP conversation (for better or worse), San Francisco earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and pretty much everyone is back for another run at a sixth Super Bowl for the franchise this fall.

There aren't too many areas of concern, although the offensive line needs to be addressed and the front seven could use some upgrades. Still, the 49ers figure to be one of the best teams in the NFL yet again this season. The pressure to finally get over the hump will accompany them.

Key free agents

DE Chase YoungQB Sam DarnoldOLB Randy GregoryDT Javon KinlawS Tashaun GipsonWR Ray-Ray McCloudWR Jauan Jennings (RFA)

Who's in/out: Acquired in a midseason trade with the Commanders, Young has his supporters on the 49ers, most notably Nick Bosa, who "definitely" wants his former college teammate back. Perhaps the biggest name to watch isn't a free agent, but wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who's entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and has acted so far this offseason like he wants more long-term security — whether with San Francisco or elsewhere.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive tackleCornerbackDefensive line

Why the holes? Trent Williams is still playing at an All-Pro level, but he'll turn 36 this July, and right tackle Colton McKivitz hasn't exactly panned out. Cornerback isn't a glaring need, but the 49ers should at least explore upgrades there. And if Chase Young and Randy Gregory both leave in free agency and Arik Armstead is a cap casualty, San Francisco will need more bodies along the defensive line.

Do they have the money?

The 49ers are $8.3 million over the cap, via Spotrac, but most of the core players are already under contract for 2024.

Potential notable cuts

DL Arik Armstead

Why they might be gone:Armstead revealed after the season he had been playing through a torn meniscus since early December, and will have surgery this offseason. With a $28.35 million scheduled cap hit in 2024, and having just turned 30, it's no guarantee the 49ers will bring him back, at least without looking at a contract restructure first.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 312nd round: No. 633rd round: No. 943rd round: No. 98 (compensatory)4th round: No. 125 (from Cowboys)4th round: No. 1325th round: No. 176 (compensatory)6th round: No. 2096th round: No. 214 (compensatory)6th round: No. 215 (compensatory)7th round: No. 249

Good draft fit

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Why him? The raw but traits-laden Suamataia was mocked to the 49ers by Yahoo Sports draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, and the need is clear. There are issues to address, such as hand placement and struggles in run blocking, but with a pick at the end of the first round, San Francisco would do well to land him.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The 49ers had another disappointing ending in the Super Bowl, but they were an offensive juggernaut yet again in 2023. San Francisco led the NFL in yards per play and finished second in points per game. The team produced the fantasy QB6, two top-15 WRs, a top-five TE and an RB who produced 100+ more fantasy points than any other back. Only injuries can move the needle with this offense, as Kyle Shanahan runs the show and isn't going anywhere. Brandon Aiyuk is rumored to be interested in a trade (likely posturing), but San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option in 2024 (and would love to sign him long-term), so the 49ers are set to run it back next season (with Brock Purdy getting his first healthy offseason as the starter). — Dalton Del Don