Scottie Barnes, Raptors agree to five-year max extension worth up to $270 million: report

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 22: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors against Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of the NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 22, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Scottie Barnes is staying north of the border for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old who enjoyed a breakout campaign in his third NBA season in 2023-24 has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barnes made his first All-Star Game this past season and averaged 19.9 points 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range. Barnes, who the Raptors drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State, will play out the final year of his rookie deal this season after Toronto picked up his option for $10.1 million before the extension kicks in for the 2025-26 campaign.