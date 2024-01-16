Scotty Pippen Jr. signs two-year, two-way deal with Grizzlies amid team's injury woes

2023 NBA All Star - Jordan Rising Stars Game SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Scotty Pippen Jr. #2 of Team Jason in action during the Jordan Rising Stars Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Scotty Pippen Jr. is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies organization.

Pippen, the son of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies organization this week, the team announced on Tuesday .

Pippen went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022, though briefly spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers during his rookie season. He averaged 2.3 points and just more than five minutes per game in six contests with the Lakers in that campaign.

The 23-year-old has been with the South Bay Lakers in the G League ever since. He averaged 21.4 points and 5.6 assists per game with the team last year, and put up 18.4 points and had 6.4 rebounds in five games with the team this season.

Specifics of the deal with the Grizzlies are not known. When he’s not with the Grizzlies, he’ll play with their G League team, the Memphis Hustle.

Though it's not a full deal, Pippen's presence in Memphis is much needed. The Grizzlies have lost several key players due to injuries already this season, most notably Ja Morant — who is out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained shortly after returning from his 25-game suspension to start the season. Morant played in just nine games for Memphis this season. Both Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane, who are dealing with a finger injury and an ankle injury, respectively, will be sidelined for at least another month, too. Pippen should get a chance to make an impact fairly quickly, which could result in another true shot in the league if things go well.

The Grizzlies, despite the injuries, beat the Golden State Warriors 116-107 on Monday night at FedExForum. They’ve won four of their last six games, and hold a 15-25 record headed into Wednesday’s game against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.