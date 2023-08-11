Seahawks WR Cade Johnson stable, hospitalized as precaution for head and neck injuries in preseason game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson is in stable condition at a local hospital after he apparently sustained head and neck injuries during their preseason opener on Thursday night.

Johnson, late in the first half of the Seahawks’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, was seen walking to the medical tent behind their bench at Lumen Field. Nothing outstanding happened on the field, and he didn’t need help getting up or walking off.

A short time later, though, Johnson was stretchered off the field with his head and neck immobilized.

Johnson was taken to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital, which the Seahawks quickly said was done as a “precaution” for head and neck injuries. Further specifics are not known, though he is in stable condition.

Johnson was targeted twice in the preseason game on Thursday, but did not make a catch. He had one carry for two yards.

Johnson is entering his second season with the Seahawks. He had two receptions for 21 yards in three games last year. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of South Dakota State, and signed a one-year, $870,000 deal with Seattle this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

