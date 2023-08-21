Sha'Carri Richardson makes history, wins World Athletics 100 meter gold

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the Women's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Sha'Carri Richardson said she was always a champion. In her debut at track and field's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, she took home the 100 meter gold.

The quick 10.65-second run came all the way from the outside in lane 9. The time was a world championships record and personal best for Richardson. The world record is 10.49 from Florence Griffith-Joyner.

It was an unprecedented performance, as no one has ever won the title after making a final based on time instead of auto qualifying. The 23-year-old is also the first 100 meter world champion in six years. Before Richardson, the late Tori Bowie was the last to bring home the gold in 2017.

Sha'Carri Richardson is a WORLD CHAMPION in the 100m!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Mx3mxv5UzL — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2023

Grant Holloway makes 110mh history

American Grant Holloway completed a historic feat on Monday night, too.

Running a time of 12.96 in the 100 meter hurdles, he became second man to win three consecutive world titles in the event since the late Greg Foster.

This final marked a reshowing for America after the U.S. was shut out of the event in 2017. Two other American's made the final, with 25-year-old Daniel Roberts winning Bronze in a time 13.09 seconds.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica returned after withdrawing before last year’s final with a reported hamstring injury. He won silver in a time of 13.07 seconds.

This story will be updated.