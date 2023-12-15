Shohei Ohtani and his agent say his UCL procedure wasn't Tommy John surgery

TOPSHOT-BASEBALL-MLB-DODGERS-OHTANI TOPSHOT - Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference on his presentation after signing a ten-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on December 14, 2023. Ohtani has signed a record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the richest in North American sports history. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Throughout Shohei Ohtani's free agency, a question that had gone completely unanswered was the exact nature of the elbow surgery the two-way phenom went at the end of the season.

It was publicly known that Ohtani had torn the UCL in his pitching elbow and undergone a surgery to fix it that would keep him from pitching in the 2024 MLB season. Usually, it could be concluded from those facts that a player had undergone Tommy John surgery, a replacement of the UCL that usually knocks out a player for year-plus.

That didn't seem to be the case with Ohtani, who was still able to land a record-shattering 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His agent Nez Balelo only confirmed Dr. Neal ElAttrache had performed a procedure on Ohtani's elbow.

The topic was one of the first questions to come up at Ohtani's introductory news conference with the Dodgers. When asked to confirm he had undergone Tommy John surgery, Ohtani declined and indicated the surgery was different from what we know as Tommy John.

"I’m not, obviously, an expert in the medical field, but I mean, it was a procedure," Ohtani said. "I'm not sure what it's called. I know it's completely different from my first time. So I don't know what you want to call it. Probably talk to my doctor about that."

Ohtani's doctor wasn't available, but his agent was.

In a scrum with reporters after Ohtani's Q&A, Balelo said that his client had undergone a more uncommon surgery that has him recovering much faster than his Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Nez Balelo on the nature of Shohei Ohtani's procedure: "There's no name for this surgery. It's completely different than the last time."



The exact nature of the procedure remains unclear, but it's worth noting ElAttrache recently received attention in the football world for pioneering a new technique to repair a torn Achilles tendon, in which a brace is placed on the damaged ligament to aid healing. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent the procedure after Week 1 and has already returned to practice, though it remains doubtful he plays again this season.

A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously difficult to recover from, with increases in both recovery times and failure rates, so Ohtani avoiding a second go-around would be good news for a team that just committed 70% of a billion dollars to his arm. That's assuming this surgery doesn't create similar issues, though.

Ohtani at least seems confident he will be ready for Opening Day as a hitter, which isn't a guarantee when a hitter undergoes major elbow surgery.

I've been taking dry hacks or dry swings for the last week," Ohtani said. "So I’m on a really good pace to be ready for Opening Day. As long as I can get into Spring Training as scheduled and be able to play in the exhibition games, I think I'll be fully ready as a hitter for Opening Day."

With Ohtani out as a pitcher for 2024, the Dodgers are left with significant uncertainty in their rotation. They got solid news on that front soon after Ohtani's news conference with a trade for oft-injured Tampa Bay Rays star Tyler Glasnow, but most likely need another starting pitcher to bolster a group mostly composed of younger players like Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove, as well as Walker Buehler, who is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery.