Solheim Cup: U.S. loses lead as Europe dominates to level competition ahead of finale

Solheim Cup team Europe golfer Leona Maguire celebrates on the 18th hole during the fourball play at the Solheim Cup in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The Solheim Cup's second day of competition set the stage for a suspenseful day of singles matches as the U.S. and Europe enter the finale tied 8-8.

After the U.S. team swept the opening foursome alternate shot matches on Day 1, Europe took control of the four balls in the afternoon of Day 2 at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Spain.

Where the U.S. once seemed poised to easily win the 18th edition of the biennial event, Europe reminded fans not to count them out. Such is the nature of this tournament, in which Team USA only has a slight all-time edge at 10-7.

🇺🇸: 8

🇪🇺: 8



We start again Sunday morning.



Who will lift the cup tomorrow in Spain? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iZn9teJEst — LPGA (@LPGA) September 23, 2023

Morning foursomes go 2-2

Entering competition with a 5-3 lead, the U.S. came out of the morning foursomes matches with a slender advantage in tact before Europe closed the gap in the fourballs.

America's Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho lost to Europe's Emily Pedersen & Carlota Ciganda, who had a two shot lead with a whole to play in the first match of the day. In the second match, Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang secured the win for the U.S. over by a single stroke through the 18th hole..

Nelly Korda made the win look easy as she and Allisen Corpuz beat Europe's Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier with the two-shot lead going into the 17th hole — which Korda clinched.

Korda calls game‼️ 🇺🇸



That's a 5&3 victory for Nelly and Allisen! 👏#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/b552Uc1qqQ — Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) September 23, 2023

But Europe's Maja Stark and Linn Grant evened the foursomes with a win over Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee by two strokes.

Europe dominates afternoon fourball

Leona Maguire got Europe off to a hot start in the afternoon fourball as she and Charlie Hill bested Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing by two shots. Maquire contributed seven birdies as she led the charge.

Team U.S. snagged its only win of the day from Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin, who defended Anna Nordqvista and Caroline Hedwall by two strokes and won the 18th hole.

Until the end of that victory, team U.S. seemed in danger of a sweep. Europe's Madeleine Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen beat Rose Zhang and Andrea as they had a two-shot lot with just one hole to play.

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant of the European tour also beat Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu of the U.S. by two shots.

Day 2 Bloopers

Amid Saturday's turning tides, there were some moments unrelated to the play on the course.

Charley Hull almost hit Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen with her approach iron shot on the course's part five No. 8.:

Not to worry, Suzann’s husband has it under control! pic.twitter.com/xP0sUSZoRJ — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) September 23, 2023

Apparently, this isn't the first time this has happened at a Solheim Cup. A sprinkler went off while Georgia Hall and Paula Creamer were playing their singles match in 2017, per Golf Digest.

2017 was also the last year Team U.S. won the Solheim Cup. On the looming final day of action, American LPGA stars will look to prevent Europe from a three-peat.

The lineup is out for Sunday's singles matches, during which all 12 members from each team will face a member of the opposing team in a head-to-head match.