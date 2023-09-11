Spurs waive Cameron Payne just months after landing him in trade with Suns

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cameron Payne won’t take the court with the San Antonio Spurs this fall after all.

The Spurs waived the veteran guard on Monday, nearly two months after they first acquired him in a deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, sources tell ESPN. Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role. pic.twitter.com/cA13XSxp3j — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2023

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds last season in Phoenix, his fourth with the Suns. He was then dealt to the Spurs in July along with a second round draft pick and cash. In exchange, the Suns received a future second round pick.

The deal for Phoenix was the latest the franchise made this summer. They sent Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to the Washington Wizards, though Paul eventually landed with the Golden State Warriors, in exchange for Bradley Beal. The Suns also acquired Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic .

Payne is set to enter his ninth season in the league this fall, and he could have been a solid veteran presence for the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama — who the team picked up with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft earlier this summer. While Wembanyama is one of the most highly-anticipated players in league history, it’s unclear how good the Spurs will be this season with him on board. They went just 22-60 last season, and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2019.

The Spurs now have 17 players on guaranteed contracts, and will need to waive two more by the start of the season. Payne had a $6.5 million expiring contract.

It’s unclear where Payne will end up, though he’s ineligible to sign with the Suns right away. He’s sure to bring plenty of value wherever he does land, especially if that team is in a position to make a meaningful run this season.