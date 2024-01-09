Steelers LB T.J. Watt ruled out for wild-card game against Bills

NFL: JAN 06 Steelers at Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 06: Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after his 19th sack of the season during the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday's wild card game against the Buffalo Bills due a knee injury.

Watt suffered the injury during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. As he landed after jumping to block a Tyler Huntley pass, teammate Montravius Adams collided with Watt's left knee.

He was ruled out of the game a short while later.

Watt's older brother, former NFLer J.J., posted on X Sunday that T.J. had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

"Best case scenario for TJ," J.J. wrote. "Everything else looks pristine. Couple weeks of rest/recovery."

This story will be updated.

