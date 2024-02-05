Steve Belichick reportedly takes job as University of Washington DC after 12 years with Patriots

New England Patriots v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: New England Patriots outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are down two Belichicks in stead of just one.

Steve Belichick is reportedly accepting a job with the University of Washington, according to ESPN's Field Yates, and will be their defensive coordinator next season.

As you may have guessed from the last name, Steve Belichick is the son of Bill Belichick, who served as the head coach and GM of the Patriots until last month. Steve spent 12 years with the Patriots, having been hired by his dad in 2012 as an assistant coach.

After four years as an assistant coach, Belichick was promoted to safeties coach ahead of the 2016 season. He called the defensive plays in 2019, and in 2020 took over as outside linebackers coach.

Steve and his brother Brian, who is the Patriots' safeties coach, didn't have to leave the Patriots following their dad's departure. According to ESPN, new head coach Jerod Mayo were giving both Belichick boys opportunities to stay with the team. Mayo has said that he and Steve are close, dating back to when he was on injured reserve as a player.

"I spent a lot of time with Steve in the dungeon, and we would go in there and break down film and talk ball," Mayo said in mid-December via ESPN. "Hearing it from him, from a coach's perspective — one of the greatest head coaches' sons; and then I brought the on-the-field perspective.

"Even back then, 2013, 2014, we just had a connection. We kind of spoke the same language. With that being said, when we game-planned [as coaches] and talked to the players and things like that, it was very natural. I love coaching with Steve."

Despite his connection with Mayo, Belichick is now headed elsewhere.