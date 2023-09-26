Steve Kerr on addition of Chris Paul to Warriors lineup: 'We have 6 starters'

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With the offseason addition of Chris Paul in Golden State, there's a glut in the Warriors lineup that's raised questions ahead of the new season.

How will Paul fit in, and will the future Hall of Famer be satisfied in an anticipated role coming off the bench?

Head coach Steve Kerr addressed top topic on Monday while speaking with reporters ahead of the start of training camp. He's not sure exactly how Paul will fit in. But he plans to find out during training camp and is confident that his addition bodes success. He also didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.

"We basically have six starters the way I look at it," Kerr said. "Only five can go each night."

Those six "starters" consist of Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. The latter five won a championship in 2022, while Curry, Thompson and Green have anchored a lineup that's won four NBA titles. Looney's been a member of three of them.

In other words, it's a group with a proven track record with the point guard position firmly entrenched by another future Hall of Famer in Curry. Hence the speculation that Paul will come off the bench for the first time in his 18-season NBA career.

Kerr said that he would work through different lineup combinations in training camp to figure out what works. He also vowed that all six players would "play a lot of minutes for us."

"If this is gonna work, then everybody has to embrace it regardless of who's starting and who's not. It only works if the whole team buys in.

"I know these guys well — I know five of them really well, and I'm getting to know Chris. One thing that I know about all of them is that they want to win more than anything."