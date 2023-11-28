Steven Ruiz defends his quarterback rankings | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by the Ringer's Steven Ruiz to react to the firing of Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich, their takeaways from Week 12 of the NFL and Steven's infamous quarterback rankings. The duo start off with the Frank Reich firing as they discuss the future of the Panthers organization and how they can support Bryce Young, who looks completely overwhelmed on the field right now.

Next, Charles and Steven dive into their takeaways from Week 12. Discourse has emerged around Josh Allen and Justin Herbert due to their disappointing seasons thus far, but Charles steps in to defend both quarterbacks, who are actually having great seasons. Charles and Steven discuss how we might be overrating how important interceptions are to measuring quarterback play.

Later, Steven defends the latest edition of his quarterback rankings, as the duo debate over Justin Herbert at #2, C.J. Stroud at #15, Brock Purdy towards the bottom, Sam Howell at #24 and Derek Carr in the middle of the pack.

00:50 - Carolina Panthers fire Frank Reich

18:15 - Week 12 takeaways: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert & more

33:10 - Steven defends his QB rankings: Justin Herbert

38:50 - Should C.J. Stroud be higher?

48:00 - Is it time to give Brock Purdy his respect? (no)

55:05 - Sam Howell & Derek Carr

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."