Sunday Night Football: How to watch the New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders tonight on NBC

It's Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the New York Jets face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Jets vs. Raiders, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jets vs. Raiders game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Jets vs. Raiders game on?

Sunday night's Jets vs. Raiders game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Jets at Raiders game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Jets vs. Raiders game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: