Thursday Night Football: Panthers vs. Bears score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws the football against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are getting the best and worst NFL situations this week.

They lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they didn't have to sit with it very long because they're playing Thursday this week. Unfortunately, a four-day turnaround doesn't leave much time for players to recover from injury (or just the general wear and tear of playing), and the Panthers are already struggling with hurt players (they currently have 12 players on injured reserve).

The Panthers, who have just one win in eight tries, have to swallow all of that by Thursday and be ready to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Bears have problems of their own.

While Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has been doing a decent job (though not to the level of Houston's C.J. Stroud) and improving over time, the Bears have been in quarterback purgatory. Justin Fields hasn't played since Week 6 due to a thumb injury and the Bears have had to start undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent for four straight games (including Thursday night's contest).

The Panthers may be struggling at 1-7, but the Bears are flailing at 2-7. Who will come out on top? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday Night Football.