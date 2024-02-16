Tiger Woods withdraws from the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods stands on the first green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational, the event he hosts in Southern California and the first official tournament he's played since last year's Masters.

Woods hit his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera Country Club, west of downtown Los Angeles, but then left the course on a golf cart, signaling the end of his tournament. At the time, Tiger was 1-over for his round, 2-over for the tournament.

According to PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek Woods withdrew because of an illness.

"It's an illness," Dusbabek told Golf Channel. "He's not feeling well."

