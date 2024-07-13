Tigers hit 4 HR in 11–9 walk-off win over Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani hits career HR No. 200

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - JULY 13: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are struggling through a disappointing season. Coming into Saturday's matinee matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park, Detroit was 46–50 and holding fourth place in the AL Central division.

But the Tigers have now won nine of their past 13 games after a exciting comeback walk-off win over the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning off Yohan Ramírez to give Detroit a 11–9 win. The Tigers rallied from a 9–4 eighth-inning deficit, scoring five runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score.

Detroit reliever Will Vest intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani and hit Teoscar Hernandez with a pitch to put the Dodgers in position to take the lead. But Freddie Freeman grounded into a double play to allow Vest to escape with a scoreless inning and set up Urshela's heroics.

Ohtani hit his 200th career home run in the fifth inning off Detroit starter Keider Montero. His solo shot into the right field corner gave the Dodgers a 3–2 lead.