Total solar eclipse livestream: Watch here

FILE PHOTO: People watch the solar eclipse on the lawn of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles FILE PHOTO: People watch the solar eclipse on the lawn of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS)

Millions of people across North America are turning their gaze toward the sky on Monday to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico's Pacific coast, when the moon will slip between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. The highly anticipated celestial spectacle will then continue along a "path of totality" that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where the eclipse won't be visible this time around.