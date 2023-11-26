Trey Benson scores 3 TDs as No. 5 Florida State beats Florida

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 5 Florida State passed its first test without Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles overcame an early 12-0 deficit for a 24-15 win at Florida to move to 12-0 and deny the Gators a bowl berth. The victory puts FSU an ACC championship game win over Louisville away from an undefeated season and the likely opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff.

Travis watched Saturday’s win from the coaches’ box after he suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama in Week 12. His replacement, Tate Rodemaker, was briefly forced to leave Saturday’s game with 3:51 to go after a late hit by Florida’s Jaydon Hill.

Hill and Bryce Thornton converged late on Rodemaker as he slid short of a first down on a third-and-long. Hill made contact with Rodemaker’s head and the back of Rodemaker’s head hit the turf.

Rodemaker was immediately tended to by FSU’s training staff and walked into the medical tent under his own power. He was replaced by Brock Glenn for two plays before returning to the game and handing off to Trey Benson as Benson broke the game open with his third touchdown of the game.

Benson scored from 26 yards out with less than three minutes to go to give FSU a two-score lead. Had Hill not been penalized for targeting Rodemaker, Florida State would have punted the ball back to the Gators and a field goal would have given Florida a one-point lead.

FSU cut Florida’s lead to five before halftime after Florida defensive lineman Jamari Lyons got ejected for spitting at FSU offensive lineman Keiondre Jones. The free 15 yards helped FSU move down the field and the drive was capped off by Benson’s first touchdown.