Trump classified documents charges: Read the 38-count indictment

The Department of Justice unsealed the 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, a document that laid out a stunning case against the former president.
Trump, who was ordered to appear in federal court in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, has been charged with crimes that carry stiff prison sentences upon conviction. The 49-page indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith includes the following criminal charges:
Willful retention of national defense information
Conspiracy to obstruct justice
Withholding documents/records
Corruptly concealing documents/records
Concealing a document in a federal investigation
Scheme to conceal
False statements and representations
Trump is the first former U.S. president charged with federal crimes. Trump’s valet and aide Waltine Nauta, is also charged with one criminal count in the document.
Read the full indictment below: