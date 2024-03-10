UFC 299: Sean O'Malley batters Marlon Vera for first bantamweight title defense

UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2 MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: (R-L) Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean O'Malley avenged the only loss of his MMA career to notch his first UFC bantamweight title defense.

The 29-year-old dominated challenger Marlon Vera from the first to the fifth round at UFC 299 on Saturday, walking away with a unanimous shutout decision win (50-45, 50-45, 50-44) at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

None of the rounds were particularly close, save for the fourth round. O'Malley is one of the most vicious and tactical strikers in the UFC and Vera just couldn't find an opening for the first three rounds. The damage on his face steadily built up and there was little doubt about the result barring a miracle finish in the championship rounds.

Vera showed more life in the fourth round and had O'Malley in danger at times, but nothing came of it. At the very least, Vera showed an impressive chin, but there are few rewards for that unless paired with something else.

Vera didn't really have much else, at least until the final seconds of the fight when a body shot caught O'Malley so hard he needed a few moments before the decision was declared.

Ending aside, it was as strong a start to O'Malley's reign as he could have reasonably hoped for. O'Malley's record now sits at 18-1 (1), with the sole loss coming to Vera at UFC 252 in 2020, where the veteran surprised him with a first-round TKO win. There were no surprises on Saturday