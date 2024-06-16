U.S. Olympic swimming trials: Gretchen Walsh smashes world record in 100 fly

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1 INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 15: Gretchen Walsh of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 100m butterfly on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified.

Walsh smashed the world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly semifinals here on the opening night of U.S. trials.

Her 55.18 took down Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjöström’s 55.48, which had stood as the record since the 2016 Olympics.

Walsh’s is the first broken world record at U.S. Olympic trials since Michael Phelps in 2008, according to NBC.

Walsh, an NCAA star, will look to make her first Olympic team Sunday night.