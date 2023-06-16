U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy is all show and no talk after opening round 65

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks from the 18th green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — After 17 ½ holes of near-flawless golf on Thursday afternoon, Rory McIlroy couldn’t quite make it to the clubhouse with a bogey-free card.

He swung and whiffed on a chip shot from a patch of ankle-high fescue grass between the 18th green and a left greenside bunker. The USGA’s shot tracker indicated that McIlroy’s attempt traveled a single inch, a relatable moment on a day when the North Irishman and other top players often performed at a super-human level.

This is one helluva bogey for Rory after his worst nightmare on 18. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/j0cO7fVjf0 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) June 16, 2023

To his credit, McIlroy hacked the ball out of the rough on his next swing and then sank a clutch eight-foot putt to avoid double bogey. He finished 5-under par for the round, three shots behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele after a record low-scoring opening round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club .

McIlroy uncharacteristically blew past reporters who were waiting to speak with him after he turned in his scorecard. A USGA spokesman later told Yahoo Sports that he had spoken to McIlroy’s longtime manager Sean O’Flaherty who informed him McIlroy would not be doing any post-round interviews on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, McIlroy canceled a pre-U.S. Open news conference that had been scheduled for Tuesday morning, perhaps a sign that he is done sticking his neck out for the PGA Tour and is ready to devote 100% of his focus to ending his nine-year major drought. McIlroy won four majors earlier in his career, but it has been 3,231 days since he edged Phil Mickelson to win the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Over the past year-plus, McIlroy has become the face of the PGA Tour’s war against LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit that lured away some of the sport’s top players with the promise of vast sums of cash. It was a full-blown civil war until the PGA Tour and LIV Golf declared a ceasefire last week and laid the groundwork for an unlikely partnership.

The USGA showed a devilish sense of humor by putting McIlroy in the same group as Brooks Koepka in the opening round. Koepka in some ways is the antithesis of McIlroy, a star who defected to LIV, a player who thrives under pressure at majors and has finished first or second nine times since 2017.

Not only did McIlroy thoroughly outplay Koepka on Thursday, he displayed the form he’ll need to end his major drought. He birdied five of the first eight holes to match his best nine-hole score in 58 major championship starts. Then he produced a string of comfortable pars before sinking a birdie putt on the par-3 15th to move to 6-under par.

McIlroy seemed poised to get to 7-under on the par-4 16th when he smashed a 370-yard drive down the middle of the fairway. He surprisingly came up short of the green on his second shot, a missed opportunity that left him shaking his head at his sand wedge in disgust before tipping his head back and resting his club on his chin.

That seemed to be as close as McIlroy was going to come to encountering adversity until he failed to dislodge the ball from the 18th-hole rough.

It was the one blemish in his otherwise sublime opening round.