UVA's Gretchen Walsh warms up for Olympics by breaking own 50-yard free all-time records in NCAA champs win

TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville - Day 2 KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 11: Gretchen Walsh prepares for the Women's 100 Meter Freestyle finals on Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on January 11, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

University of Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh reminded everyone why she's an Olympic favorite with a dominant performance at NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving championships Thursday.

After breaking her own collegiate, American and US Open record with a time of 20.41 seconds in the 50-yard free prelims in the morning, Walsh followed up with an even faster time of 20.37 seconds in finals for the win.

It was her fourth time breaking the record this season, since she made history twice at ACC conference championships last month.

🇺🇸 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 - 𝟓𝟎 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 🇺🇸

𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗛 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡!!!

She breaks her record from this morning with a 20.37 for the NCAA, American, and US Open record!!!

Watch the NCAA Championships live on ESPN+

🔗 https://t.co/sNdxTaePYd pic.twitter.com/d2Wh23HpBu — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 21, 2024

Walsh's speed made up for her reaction times to start both races at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Athens, Georgia. She improved on her .76-second reaction time from prelims with a .75 in finals, and she was still the only competitor who took more than .70 seconds to get out of the blocks. She also improved between races at the flip, recording a 9.88 in the finals after her 9.99 in the prelims.

The performance came after Walsh set a record Wednesday, swimming the first leg of Virginia's 200-yard medley in 22.10 seconds, the relay split ever recorded in the event.

Jasmine Nocentini, Carly Novelline, and Maxine Parker turned in their legs to finished with a 1:31.58 for the championship title. It was nearly two seconds faster than every competitor that day. They almost broke UVA's program record in the event but they were seven-hundredths of a second shy.

🤯 GRETCHEN WALSH 🤯 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑!!!!

22.10 in the 50 Back split!!!!!

Watch the NCAA Championships live on ESPN+

🔗 https://t.co/j7GkWL0Spq pic.twitter.com/dfPOxK2bxW — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 20, 2024

Walsh sisters power UVA's swimming dynasty

Virginia is in contention for its fourth consecutive national team title, thanks to the Walsh sisters. Minutes separated Gretchen's win in the 50-yard free from her older sister Alex's victory in the 200-yard individual medley.

Alex, a senior at Virginia and an Olympic gold medalist, won her third national tile in the event with a 1:49.20. It was the second fastest time in the program's history.

🏆 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 - 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐈𝐌

Alex Walsh wins the 200 IM 👑 for the THIRD time in her career with a 1:49.20!!!

Watch the NCAA Championships live on ESPN+

🔗 https://t.co/sNdxTaePYd pic.twitter.com/r0QcdanqLw — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 21, 2024

Hours later, Alex and Gretchen combined to aid the Cavaliers to the title in the 200-yard medley.

🏆 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 - 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐘 🏆

Jasmine Nocentini, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker take the🥇 in the 200 Free Relay with a time of 1:24.05

Watch the NCAA Championships live on ESPN+

🔗 https://t.co/sNdxTaePYd pic.twitter.com/xIvM5x8U7Q — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 22, 2024

This has been the norm for the Walsh sisters since Alex led the charge by committing to Virginia in January 2019. Gretchen followed in her footsteps a year later, and they both boast plenty of accolades on their All-American résumés.

Alex earned her Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, taking home silver after the 200-meter individual medley. Gretchen earned gold in the 100 medley relay at 2023 World Aquatics Championships and she is now poised to earn an Olympic medal of her own in Paris this summer. Both siblings are projected to qualify for the United States Olympic team, which is coached by Cavaliers head coach Todd DeSorbo.