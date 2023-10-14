Victor Wembanyama becomes a 1-man highlight reel in 2nd preseason game

BASKET-NBA-USA-SPURS-HEAT San Antonio Spurs' French forward #01 Victor Wembanyama (R) jumps to score as Miami Heat' US center Orlando Robinson guards him during the NBA preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It is still only preseason, but it's not quite clear how the NBA is going to stop Victor Wembanyama.

To recap: the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick is 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan and ball skills that many guards would envy began his first NBA preseason this week. His first game was a show against fellow lengthy mutant Chet Holmgren, in which he posted 20 points.

Wembanyama got his second taste of preseason on Friday, against the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. The Heat didn't play their starters, but Wembanyama single-handedly made the game worth the price of admission.

The rookie finished with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but those numbers don't capture the reality-bending plays Wembanyama was repeatedly throwing down.

Here is a quick Top 5 that Wembanyama put together in 23 minutes of play.

Victor Wembanyama highlights that don't seem real

Here is a relatively ho-hum play by Wembanyama's standards so far: a 2-on-1 fast break that ends with Wembanyama Euro-stepping from the 3-point line for a contested dunk.

WEMBY OFF THE SOCHAN STEAL 🔨#NBAPreseason | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/pjy1qOyfyC — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2023

On the defensive side, Wembanyama jumps across the paint to reject a short jumper from Haywood Highsmith, who thought he lost the Frenchman as Dru Smith drove into the paint.

WEMBY'S FOURTH BLOCK OF THE NIGHT 🤯



23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK#NBAPreseason | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/3sYMaACFxq — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2023

Dunking is easy when you have a standing reach of nearly 10 feet. Crossing over a defender at the perimeter, stepping back and hitting a fadeaway jumper from the elbow is supposed to be hard, but it might also be easy for Wembanyama.

We are asking a serious question: how is a defender supposed to stop this?

Wemby sidestep. Too tough.



He's got 17 PTS in San Antonio 🔥#NBAPreseason | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/6dUNK5HaNW — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2023

And then there's this. Wembanyama gives Tre Jones on a give-and-go, then runs from the 3-point line, tracks down the ball in the air and throws down an alley-oop from a distance that doesn't seem possible.

WEMBY LOB OFF THE GIVE-AND-GO 🤯#NBAPreseason | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ak52KT9jNs — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2023

OK, one more dunk. How about Wembanyama jumping fully vertical outside the restricted area, then using his length to make a left-handed dunk?

WHAT A DUNK BY WEMBY 😱



HE'S TAKING OVER IN SAN ANTONIO.#NBAPreseason | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/hGfvd5Ih5L — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2023

This is the kind of stuff that Wembanyama is about to make look normal. The NBA has simply never seen a player with his frame and skill set, and that's going to make the Spurs appointment viewing for the foreseeable future.