Victor Wembanyama at NBA Summer League: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Victor Wembanyama's NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Friday night didn't stuff the stat sheet or light up the highlight reels. The 2023 NBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick quietly tallied nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 27 minutes in the San Antonio Spurs' 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. He shot 2-of-13 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

Wembanyama has a chance to make another impression on the NBA world when the Spurs play their second Summer League game on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) against the Portland Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall draft pick, reportedly will sit out of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in his first game Friday against the Houston Rockets.

Sunday's Summer League sessions is sold out for the third straight day as NBA fans and luminaries gather in the desert to watch the highly anticipated first games of the heralded French phenom. Yahoo Sports is on the ground in Las Vegas and will bring you all the latest news, highlights and more from Wembanyama's second game.

How to watch Summer League

What: NBA Summer LeagueWhen: Now through July 17Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las VegasTV: ESPN networks and NBA TVNotable Sunday games: Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2); San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

