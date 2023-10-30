Victor Wembanyama tracker: Live updates from Spurs-Clippers, scores, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on October 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are on the road for the first time this season after starting with two home games. The No. 1 NBA Draft pick's debut was muted because of foul trouble Wednesday, but he did flash in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama posted nine points in the final period of the Spurs' 126-119 loss. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

In his second game, he took over in the fourth quarter and led the Spurs to their first win of the season, 126-122, over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist.

The Spurs rookie continues to find his rhythm on the court, and now will face a new test in front of a road crowd at Crypto.com Arena when the Spurs face the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

How to watch Victor Wembanyama's game

Who: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles ClippersWhen: 9 p.m. ET SundayWhere: Crypto.com ArenaTV: NBA TV

