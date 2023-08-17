Wander Franco's case reportedly being handled by minors and gender violence unit in Dominican Republic

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The allegations against Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco will be handled in the Dominican Republic by a division specializing in cases involving minors and gender violence, according to the Associated Press.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican province of Peravia, reportedly said the investigation is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit and is in its early stages. Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist on child abuse cases, will chair the case.

From the AP:

"This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved," Fabal said. "We are working together (with Judge Llaverías)."

Fabal reportedly also said prosecutors are in the process of gathering evidence and testimonies, with a potential update next week.

The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list on Monday after allegations that he was in a relationship with a minor went viral on social media.

