Week 12 recap: AFC playoff race is a mess + Why Eagles are NOT NFC's top team

Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Jaguars-Texans was also must see TV in Week 12 but - even with the Jaguars pulling off the win - are we sure Jacksonville is the team with the brighter future? Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowkski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12:

0:44 - LAC VS. BAL: The Zay Flowers regret is real for the Chargers

15:37 - PHI VS. BUF: Maybe it's just not the Bills years

21:44 - JAX VS. HOU: Which team has a brighter future in the AFC?

34:04 - PIT VS. CIN: The Bengals are toast without Burrow

40:17 - NO VS. ATL: Someone has to win the NFC South, why not the Falcons?

49:11 - TB VS. IND: The Colts know who they are and are sticking to it

52:59 - KC VS. LV: Rice is far and away the best WR on this Chiefs team

57:21 - LAR VS. AZ: Are the Rams going to make a run for the Wild Card?

1:01:33 - CLE VS. DEN: The Broncos defense needs to be taken seriously

1:03:55 - NE VS. NYG: The Patriots next QB isn't on the roster

1:06:23 - CAR VS. TEN: Tepper has no one to blame but himself

1:09:15 - Holiday games quick takes: 49ers are best team in football

