Week of Woe: Re-drafting 3 of the most loaded NFL classes this century

Let's face it: Rooting for sports teams can often be woeful. Only one gets to lift the trophy at year's end, and the months-long grind to determine that champion is stomach-churning. It's frustrating. It's also fun as hell. With that in mind, welcome to Yahoo Sports' "Week of Woe" in the NFL, where we look at some sliding doors that could have turned championships toward different hands. Finally: Re-drafting some of the most loaded classes this century.

Everybody likes a do-over. And there’s no better place in the NFL for second chances than the draft. Teams pick players they think they know a lot about, only to see them turn out completely different. Sometimes that’s for the better, while other times it’s for the worse.

For our purposes here, we’ll do a “realistic re-draft,” meaning teams won’t just select the best or most productive player available at that pick. They’ll take a player who fits a need — whether one the team actually filled that year or one it neglected to address. It’s not an exact methodology, but it creates a lot of “what if” scenarios that might make some shake their heads in sadness and raise fists in frustration.

2004 NFL Re-Draft

This was a funky draft, only because of the Eli Manning-Philip Rivers swap in the top five. In this version, Manning still won’t play for the Chargers but is traded for someone else. Other than quarterbacks, this class included one of the greatest wide receivers of all time and a couple of defensive stars who went on to have incredible careers.

1. San Diego Chargers – Eli Manning still traded to Giants

2. Oakland Raiders – WR Larry Fitzgerald over OT Robert Gallery

This is a no-brainer now, but wasn’t when the Raiders took Gallery No. 2 overall. Fitzgerald would immediately become the best offensive player on the Raiders, as he went on to have a Hall-of-Fame worthy career with 11 Pro Bowls, one All-Pro selection, 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 receiving touchdowns in 17 seasons.

3. Arizona Cardinals – QB Philip Rivers with Fitzgerald off the board

With Fitzgerald gone, the Cardinals take Rivers with the third pick rather than hand the reins to Josh McCown. It’s impossible to know if Rivers would have the same career in Arizona as he did with the Chargers, but the talent was still there throughout his eight-time Pro Bowl career.

4. New York Giants – QB Ben Roethlisberger traded to Chargers for Eli Manning

In this scenario, Manning still lands in New York while Roethlisberger goes to the Chargers.

5. Washington Commanders – S Sean Taylor

6. Detroit Lions – DE Jared Allen over WR Roy Williams

The Lions don’t trade back one pick with the Browns this time and instead take one of the best defensive players in this draft in Allen. After going in the fourth round in reality, Allen tallied 136 career sacks, five Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro appearances in 12 seasons.

7. Cleveland Browns – DB Bob Sanders over TE Kellen Winslow

Similarly, the Browns stay put here and take one of the hardest-hitting safeties over the past 20 years. Sanders made two All-Pro teams, two Pro Bowl teams and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. He finished with six career interceptions, 35 sacks and 307 combined tackles in eight seasons.

8. Atlanta Falcons – CB DeAngelo Hall

9. Jacksonville Jaguars – TE Kellen Winslow over WR Reggie Williams

The Jaguars needed offensive help and rather than take the receiver they originally drafted, Jacksonville selected a dynamic tight end. Though Winslow didn’t become an All-Pro, he put together back-to-back seasons of at least 80 receptions and 800 yards – including a 1,000-yard season during his Pro Bowl year in 2007.

10. Houston Texans – DT Vince Wilfork over CB Dunta Robinson

Robinson would have been a good pick here, but you can’t discount the career Wilfork put together: five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, 16 sacks, 560 combined tackles and 39 tackles of a loss in 13 seasons. He was the premier interior defensive lineman during his career.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers – DT Darnell Dockett with Ben Roethlisberger off the board

The quarterback-needy Steelers would have to stick with Tommy Maddox for another season without a viable replacement in the draft — though Matt Schaub was an option. Instead, Pittsburgh takes Dockett to lock down the interior of their defense. Dockett had 40.5 sacks and three Pro Bowls in a solid 10-year career.

12. New York Jets – LB Jonathan Vilma13. Buffalo Bills –WR Lee Evans14. Chicago Bears – DT Tommie Harris

These were the best players who fit each team’s needs and plan for that season. Evans is a questionable pick but he still had a solid career in Buffalo

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR Roy Williams instead of WR Michael Clayton

Williams was the best receiver in the draft and Tampa Bay steals him at No. 15. Though he had only three seasons with at least 900 receiving yards, he made a Pro Bowl in 2006 before he finished with the Cowboys and Bears.

16. Philadelphia Eagles – OG Shawn Andrews17. Denver Broncos – LB D.J. Williams18. New Orleans Saints – DE Will Smith

Again, all these picks made sense for their respective teams. Andrews made an All-Pro and two Pro Bowls for the Eagles, Williams racked up 22.5 sacks for the Broncos and Smith had at least six sacks in eight of his nine seasons with the Saints.

19. Miami Dolphins – RB Steven Jackson over OT Vernon Carey

Miami gets its Ricky Williams replacement in Jackson instead of adding to the offensive line. Jackson became one of the best running backs in the NFL during an eight-season period from 2005-2012 with the then-St. Louis Rams. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards every season during that span and finished his career with 11,438 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns.

20. Minnesota Vikings – RB Michael Turner over DE Kenechi Udeze

Minnesota would have loved Jackson here, but takes Turner instead of addressing the defense. Turner turned into an electric running back once he became a starter with the Falcons in 2008. He averaged 1,216 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during a five-season stretch from 2008-2012 that including two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro.

21. New England Patriots – DT Randy Starks with Vince Wilfork off the board

The Patriots still address defensive line with Wilfork unavailable. Starks made two Pro Bowls with the Dolphins after he was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2004. He had 42 sacks, 77 quarterback hits and 10 fumble recoveries in 12 seasons

22. Dallas Cowboys – G Chris Snee instead of trading back

The Cowboys don’t trade with the Bills, who also don’t take bust quarterback J.P. Losman. That opens the door for Dallas to draft offensive guard Chris Snee – the Giants’ second-round pick that year. Snee was a nine-year starter in New York and went to four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.

23. Seattle Seahawks – DL Jason Babin instead of DT Marcus Tubbs

Babin goes four picks earlier than he actually did. It took awhile, but Babin became a solid defensive starter when he eventually landed with the Titans and Eagles in 2010 and 2011, respectfully. He made the Pro Bowl both seasons and had 64.5 career sacks and 127 quarterback hits in 12 season

24. St. Louis Rams – TE Chris Cooley with Steven Jackson off the board

There really wasn’t a good enough running back here to justify the pick, so the Rams take Cooley to help lift their offense. Cooley was a third-round pick in reality and made two Pro Bowls during nine seasons with Washington.

25. Green Bay Packers – DB Dunta Robinson instead of CB Ahmad Carroll

Robinson wasn’t the 10th best player of his class but still put together a great 10-year NFL career. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2004 with six interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks. Robinson had nine picks over the final nine years of his career.

26. Bengals – RB Julius Jones instead of RB Chris Perry

Even though Jones was the third-best running back of this class, he still would fit a need for the Bengals. Jones rushed for at least 800 yards and a healthy four yards per rush average during his first three seasons, but his production waned from 2007-2010.

27. Houston Texans – DE Shaun Phillips with Jason Babin off the board

The Texans still do this trade with the Titans but draft Phillips instead. He actually went in the fourth round that year. Phillips became a consistent contributor on the line as a pass rusher and had 81.5 sacks and 100 quarterback hits in 11 seasons.

28. Carolina Panthers – LB Karlos Dansby instead of CB Chris Gamble

Dansby was one of the best linebackers in the league during his career. He had more than 100 combined tackles in half of his 14 seasons and at least 10 tackles for a loss in six of them. Dansby also snagged 20 career interceptions and took six back for touchdowns.

29. Atlanta Falcons – WR Jerricho Cotchery over WR Michael Jenkins

Cotchery was a fourth-round pick by the Jets, but vaulted into the first round because of his consistency. Cotchery became a consistent offensive contributor in 2006 and registered at least 800 receiving yards in four consecutive years in New York, including a 1,100-yard season in 2007.

30. Detroit Lions – QB Matt Schaub over RB Kevin Jones

Rather than reach on a running back or toil in another season with Joey Harrington, the Lions grab Schaub as their QB1. Schaub became a solid starter for the Texans after three years as Michael Vick’s backup in Atlanta. He made two Pro Bowls and even led the NFL in passing yards and passing yards per game in 2009.

31. San Francisco 49ers – C Nick Hardwick over WR Reggie Williams

There isn’t a good receiver available, so San Francisco takes center Nick Hardwick instead. Hardwick was the primary starter for the Chargers for 10 seasons before a neck injury ended his career in 2014.

32. New England Patriots – TE Ben Watson

2011 NFL Re-Draft

One of the best drafts of the 21st century, this class had an eventual MVP and Super Bowl MVP go with the first two picks. The top 10 was loaded even without a re-draft: Eight of them were eventual Pro Bowlers and tallied 12 combined first-team All-Pro selections in their careers. In total, this class finished with 15 first-team All-Pro players, three players with at least eight Pro Bowl appearances and 20 with at least three Pro Bowls.

1. Carolina Panthers – QB Cam Newton

2. Denver Broncos – OLB Von Miller

The first two picks go the same way they did in reality. The Panthers needed a quarterback and took the best one, while the Broncos needed a pass rusher and took the best one. Though neither play for their original teams now, it’s unlikely either team was ever unhappy with their decisions.

3. Buffalo Bills – DE J.J. Watt over DT Marcell Dareus

While Dareus was solid, his production and accolades pale in comparison to Watt. During his 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, Watt racked up 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles and 317 quarterback hits. He also won Defensive Player of the Year three times and was a five-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.

4. Cincinnati Bengals – QB Andy Dalton over WR A.J. Green

The Bengals needed a quarterback after they traded the disgruntled Carson Palmer and although they actually drafted Dalton in the second round, they’d have needed to grab Dalton with the No. 4 pick here with the Titans and Jaguars lurking in the top 10.

5. Arizona Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson6. Atlanta Falcons – WR Julio Jones

More chalk. Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade, while Jones has the most receiving yards of all active wide receivers. Both played 10 seasons with their respective teams.

7. San Francisco 49ers – WR A.J. Green over DE Aldon Smith

Smith was solid until suspensions upended his career. Instead, the 49ers pair Green with a solid pass-catching corps of receiver Michael Crabtree and tight end Vernon Davis. Green would immediately become Alex Smith’s top target and would have assuredly elevated Jim Harbaugh’s offense in Year 1.

8. Tennessee Titans – C Jason Kelce over QB Jake Locker

With the top two quarterbacks and receivers off the board, Tennessee would be forced to stick with veteran Matt Hasselbeck for another year and bolster the offensive line. Kelce, who was a sixth-round pick that year, went on to make six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

9. Dallas Cowboys – OT Tyron Smith10. Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Colin Kaepernick over QB Blaine Gabbert

The Jaguars still needed a quarterback here and, rather than roll with Luke McCown, they take a chance on Kaepernick. Despite his eventual success with the 49ers, there really isn’t much that could fix this Jaguars offense – and Gabbert, the original pick, certainly didn’t.

11. Houston Texans – DE Cameron Jordan with J.J. Watt off the board

The Texans take the second-best defensive end from this class in Jordan. Although Jordan never won DPOY, he has 115.5 sacks, 219 quarterback hits, eight Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections in 12 seasons.

12. Minnesota Vikings – CB Richard Sherman over QB Christian Ponder

The Vikings stick with 35-year-old Donovan McNabb instead of taking a flier on any other quarterback in this class and instead pivot to defense with Sherman. Minnesota had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in 2011, something Sherman would have undoubtedly changed. Sherman made five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, and tallied 37 interceptions and 116 defended passes in 11 seasons.

13. Detroit Lions – DT Jurrell Casey over DT Nick Fairley

The Lions thought they beefed up their defensive front with the selection of Fairley. But in this world, they took Casey instead to play alongside 2010 No. 2 overall draft pick Ndamukong Suh. Casey, a third-rounder in 2011, made five consecutive Pro Bowls with the Titans between 2015-2019 and racked up 51 sacks before he retired in 2021.

14. St. Louis Rams – DE Robert Quinn15. Miami Dolphins – C Mike Pouncey16. Washington Commanders – DE Ryan Kerrigan

These picks made sense in 2011 and still make sense today. All three had productive seasons with their respective teams: Pouncey and Kerrigan made four Pro Bowls each, while Quinn went to three.

17. New England Patriots – OLB Justin Houston over OT Nate Solder

Belichick loves his defensive players and Houston ended up becoming one of the best of this draft. He tallied 111.5 sacks and 182 quarterback hits since he went in the third round in 2011 and was named to four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.

18. San Diego Chargers – DE Cameron Heyward over DT Corey Liuget

The Chargers severely needed defensive help and would get it here with Heyward. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro didn’t become a staple in the league until later in his career but has since recorded 78.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits and 115 tackles for a loss in 12 seasons for the Steelers.

19. New York Giants – CB Jimmy Smith over CB Prince Amukamara

He isn’t Peterson, but Smith went on to become a very good NFL cornerback and the eventual Super Bowl-winning Giants needed secondary help. There weren’t many other options here, either, considering New York’s defensive line depth. While injuries derailed portions of his career, Smith still had 14 interceptions, defended 74 passes and recorded 374 tackles in 128 games during his career.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DT Marcell Dareus over DE Adrian Clayborn

The Buccaneers would fortify their defensive line with Dareus, who was still solid for the first portion of his career. While he didn’t necessarily live up to his top-three billing, Dareus still made two Pro Bowls, one All-Pro and tallied 36 sacks from 2011 to 2017.

21. Cleveland Browns – TE Kyle Rudolph over DT Phil Taylor

Cleveland needed offensive juice this year, and in reality eventually did take tight end Jordan Cameron in the third round. Here, the Browns take Rudolph first, who went on to make two Pro Bowls and caught 482 career passes for 4,773 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career.

22. Indianapolis Colts – OT Anthony Costanzo23. Philadelphia Eagles – C Rodney Hudson over OG Danny Watkins

The “dream team” Eagles wouldn’t get Kelce in the third round in this scenario, so they’d take the second-best center of the class in Rodney Hudson. In his 12 season, Hudson made three Pro Bowls and started 135 games between 2013 and 2021.

24. New Orleans Saints – RB Mark Ingram with Jordan off the board

The draft is thinning out a bit, so New Orleans grabs the running back it took a few picks later in reality anyway. Ingram enjoyed a solid 12-year NFL career before he joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst this offseason. He finished with 8,111 rushing yards, 65 rushing touchdowns and three Pro Bowls.

25. Seattle Seahawks – OT Marcus Cannon over OT James Carpenter

Seattle gets offensive line help with the selection of Cannon. Though he isn’t necessarily a big-name player, Cannon helped the Patriots during their three Super Bowl titles from 2014-2018 and made the All-Pro second team in 2016.

26. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Torrey Smith over WR Jonathan Baldwin

The Chiefs still add offensive firepower to their squad, just with the selection of Smith instead of Baldwin. Smith had 213 receptions for 3,591 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first four years with the Ravens after being taken in the second round in 2011.

27. Baltimore Ravens – WR Randall Cobb with Smith off the board

The Ravens lost out on their original first two picks, so they take Cobb off the board here to bolster the offense for Joe Flacco. Cobb only made one Pro Bowl but averaged at least 10 yards per reception in nine of his 12 seasons in the NFL as a second-rounder. He’s also caught 53 touchdowns and was a great kickoff returner in his first two seasons.

28. New Orleans Saints – DE Muhammad Wilkerson with Ingram/Jordan off the board

The Saints snagged Wilkerson a couple spots earlier than where he eventually ended up going to fortify the defense. Wilkerson actually had a great stretch between 2012 and 2015 where he tallied 33.5 sacks and 79 quarterback hits and made one Pro Bowl. He cratered after earning a big contract though, with just eight sacks in three seasons.

29. Chicago Bears – LB KJ Wright over OT Gabe Carimi

Chicago adds to its defense with Wright, who immediately became a productive linebacker throughout the beginning of his Seahawks career. Wright recorded at least 100 combined tackles in four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

30. New York Jets – DE Aldon Smith with Wilkerson off the board

Smith was an incredibly effective pass rusher during the first three seasons of his career. He had 42 sacks in his first 43 games, although substance abuse issues emerged in 2013 when he missed five games during a stint at a rehabilitation center. He served a nine-game suspension in 2014 and then missed four seasons from 2016 to 2019 due to suspensions.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Nate Solder with Heyward off the board

The Steelers grab tackle Nate Solder with their first-round pick with Heyward off the board. Pittsburgh needed an offensive lineman and would get a solid one in Solder. The former Patriots and Giants tackle was a solid NFL starter from 2011-221.

32. Green Bay Packers – RB DeMarco Murray over OT Derek Sherrod

Green Bay goes for luxury with the final pick of the first round with Murray. The Packers rushing attack lacked pop with Ryan Grant and James Starks, whereas Murray proved to be a great rushing threat during his eight-year career. He finished with 7,174 yards, 49 rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt.

2018 NFL Re-Draft

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round this year, with four going in the top four. Hindsight being 20/20, we know now that only two really worked out in the end. This class has already proven to be a solid crop after only five years in the league. Three players have made three first-team All-Pros already, and 17 have been named to multiple Pro Bowls. But I’m sure a few teams would still like to switch their picks.

1. Cleveland Browns – QB Josh Allen over QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland takes arguably the best quarterback of this class in the strong-armed Allen, who can seamlessly fit into their offense. Though he took time to develop with a good offensive mind, Allen is the best pick here with three Pro Bowls and 18,397 passing yards in five seasons.

2. New York Giants – OG Quenton Nelson over RB Saquon Barkley

A quarterback makes sense here, but instead New York grabs the best offensive lineman for the aging Eli Manning. Nelson has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his seasons in the NFL and is also a three-time first-time All-Pro.

3. New York Jets – QB Lamar Jackson over QB Sam Darnold

Revisionist history is great, isn’t it? While the real-life Jets would likely have loved to take Mayfield here, Jackson is obviously the better choice after New York traded up with the Colts. Jackson was NFL MVP in his first season as a full-time starter and is one of the most dynamic players in the league right now.

4. Cleveland Browns – RB Saquon Barkley over CB Denzel Ward

The Browns continue to lean into the offense with the selection of Barkley instead of Ward, an equally good pick. The combination of Allen and Barkley would immediately elevate the Browns in the AFC North and speed up their rebuild.

5. Denver Broncos – LB Shaq Leonard over DE Bradley Chubb

Chubb would still have been a solid selection, but Leonard is arguably the best linebacker of this class despite being a second-round pick in reality. He’s a three-time All-Pro player already with 15 career sacks and 12 interceptions so far in his career.

6. Indianapolis Colts – OT Orlando Brown with Nelson off the board

Indianapolis still goes offensive line here with Brown. He’s been a four-time Pro Bowler since being taken in the third round and would be an immediate starter for the Colts. He’s made four consecutive Pro Bowls since 2019.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – S Minkah Fitzpatrick instead of trading back

The Bills don’t trade up for Mayfield or Sam Darnold, so the Buccaneers keep their pick and take the one of the best safeties of the draft. Fitzpatrick is already a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro with 19 career interceptions and 47 defended passes.

8. Chicago Bears – LB Roquan Smith9. San Francisco 49ers – OT Mike McGlinchey

The only original picks of the top 10 remain intact. Smith is a great linebacker who was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022. McGlinchey, meanwhile, fit a need for San Francisco and was a consistent starter before he signed with the Broncos this offseason.

10. Arizona Cardinals – QB Baker Mayfield over QB Josh Rosen

The Cardinals desperately need a quarterback here after Carson Palmer retired, so they still trade up with the Raiders but take Mayfield instead of Rosen. Despite his recent fall, Mayfield was a solid NFL quarterback in four seasons with the Browns. But there’s no telling if he’d ever amount to anything behind that Cardinals offensive line.

11. Miami Dolphins – S Derwin James with Fitzpatrick off the board

Miami still takes a safety, just not the one they did in reality. James is a fantastic consolation prize, though. While injuries derailed two of his first three seasons, James made the Pro Bowl in his other three years and was an All-Pro his rookie season.

12. Buffalo Bills – QB Sam Darnold instead of trading up for Allen

Since Allen is long gone by the seventh pick, the Bills stand firm but still take a quarterback. Darnold showed promise at times with the Jets and Panthers, and then-Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll fixed Allen’s flaws early in his time in Buffalo. Maybe he could do the same with Darnold.

13. Washington Commanders – RB Nick Chubb instead of DT Daron Payne

This pick could go either way. Payne is a cornerstone of the franchise now, but Washington didn’t have a good running back on the roster apart from 33-year-old Adrian Peterson. Chubb, who actually went in the second round, rushed for 1,000 yards in four of his first five seasons and also made the Pro Bowl during that time.

14. New Orleans Saints – DE Bradley Chubb over DE Marcus Davenport

Chubb was considered the best pass rusher of the draft, so New Orleans takes him instead of Davenport after he falls to them. Chubb has 28.5 sacks in his career and also made two Pro Bowls.

15. Oakland Raiders – MLB Fred Warner over OT Kolton Miller

Warner is one of the best middle linebackers in the NFL right now and goes to the Raiders instead of in the third round to the 49ers. He’s already a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro with 411 solo tackles, 23 quarterback hits and 35 defended passes.

16. Buffalo Bills – TE Mark Andrews over LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo gives Darnold a weapon instead of adding to the defense with this pick. Andrews is a top-five tight end in the NFL with 4,313 receiving yards, 336 receptions and 34 touchdowns already. He’s also a one-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

17. Los Angeles Chargers – CB Jaire Alexander with James off the board

The Chargers snag the best cornerback of the class in a pick before the Packers could. Alexander is one of the premier shutdown defensive backs in the NFL with 10 interceptions already.

18. Green Bay Packers – CB Denzel Ward with Alexander off the board

Green Bay still goes defensive back here and takes who many believed to be the No. 1 player at the position. Ward was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season and again in 2021 for the Browns and has 13 career interceptions.

19. Dallas Cowboys – LB Leighton Vander Esch20. Detroit Lions – C Frank Ragnow

The best players available for the positions each team needed. Both have been quality starters as well.

21. Cincinnati Bengals – OT Kolton Miller over OL Billy Price

Cincinnati needed offensive line help and Miller is a quality option here. He’s been the Raiders starting left tackle since 2018 and would be for the Bengals as well.

22. Tennessee Titans – DT Daron Payne over LB Rashaad Evans

Payne falls to the Titans, who scoop up their interior defensive lineman of the future at No. 22. Payne is one of the best at his position with 26 sacks in his career and one Pro Bowl appearance.

23. New England Patriots – OL Alex Cappa over OT Isaiah Wynn

New England takes the more productive tackle here. Cappa, who went in the third round to the Buccaneers, became a primary NFL starting guard for the past four seasons.

24. Carolina Panthers – WR Calvin Ridley over WR D.J. Moore

It’s a toss-up, but Ridley is the more dynamic talent while Moore may be more consistent. Ridley looked like a star pass-catcher after his 1,300-yard season in 2020. Personal issues and a gambling suspension have thwarted a solid start to his career, but now he has a chance to shine with the Jaguars.

25. Baltimore Ravens – WR DJ Moore over TE Hayden Hurst

Three other Ravens players from this draft class were all taken before Baltimore could even pick this time around, and all were originally selected after Hurst. The Ravens grab Moore instead, who has turned into one of the more consistent pass-catchers in the league with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name and at least 800 receiving yards every season.

26. Atlanta Falcons – WR Courtland Sutton with Ridley off the board

Ridley and Moore are gone, but Atlanta still goes offense with Sutton as a complement to Julio Jones. Sutton became a big-bodied vertical threat with 3,487 yards, 14 touchdowns and Pro Bowl in his career.

27. Seattle Seahawks – DT Vita Vea over RB Rashaad Penny

Vea is a great young defensive tackle who would fit well in Seattle. He has 18 sacks so far in his career and one Pro Bowl.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers – S Jessie Bates II over S Terell Edmunds

Rather than take Edmunds here, the Steelers draft Bates to bolster their secondary. Bates has been a consistent starter for the Bengals with 14 career interceptions and 327 solo tackles.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars – LB Tremaine Edmunds instead of DT Taven Bryan

There are a lot of defensive options here, so the Jaguars go with the best overall linebacker available in Edmunds. He already has two Pro Bowls and 565 combined tackles to his name.

30. Minnesota Vikings – OT Brian O’Neill over CB Mike Hughes

O’Neill went in the second round to the Vikings so Minnesota snags him here instead. He’s been a full-time starter for them every season he’s been in the league and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

31. New England Patriots – RB Sony Michel32.Philadelphia Eagles – OLB Harold Landry instead of trading back

In reality, the Ravens traded back into the first round in this spot to take Lamar Jackson, who went much earlier in this scenario. So, the Eagles stick around and take Landry here, who actually has the most sacks of any player from this class with 31.

