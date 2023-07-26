What does the Justin Herbert contract mean for Joe Burrow's future?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

On Tuesday afternoon, Justin Herbert became the highest paid QB in the league...for now. Despite signing the league's richest QB deal, after Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson did the same earlier this offseason, all eyes now shift to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who was selected five picks ahead of Herbert and has won considerably more playoff games in their short careers.

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to talk about what Justin Herberts deal means for both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals. With QB money going up and up, who will be the first franchise QB to not command upwards of $40 million (or $50 million) per year?

Next, they chat about New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley receiving some paltry incentives added onto his one-year deal, and how the potential $900k Barkley could receive will be very hard to earn and does nothing to change how running backs are paid in the league.

Later, Jori talks about what she learned visiting Cleveland Browns camp this week & Robinson reports from Dallas Cowboys camp, where there are high expectations for success in an easy-to-win NFC landscape.

3:15 - Justin Herbert's extension & Joe Burrow's impending deal

26:30 - Saquon Barkley's underwhelming contract win

40:10 - All eyes on Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns camp

48:50 - It's win-now mode at Dallas Cowboys camp

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts