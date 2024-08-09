Why did Debby spawn tornadoes? Millions of people in four states under tornado watches as storm moves north

Millions of people in four states and the District of Columbia were under tornado watches on Friday as Debby, now a post-tropical cyclone, .
Here are where tornado watches are currently in effect, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center:
Maryland
Eastern Pennsylvania
Delaware
New Jersey
District of Columbia
There have already been associated with Debby. The Associated Press reported that one person died in a home damaged by a tornado in Lucama, N.C., on Thursday, raising the storm's overall death toll to seven.
Why do hurricanes and tropical storms produce tornadoes?
Hurricanes and tropical storms are known for their high winds and drenching rains. But they can spawn tornadoes, as evidenced this week, especially after making landfall.
"When a hurricane or tropical storm moves over land, the friction increases. Friction slows the winds at the surface while the winds remain stronger in the upper levels," . "This creates the key ingredient for tornadoes, wind shear. Wind shear is the change in wind speed and direction with height. This creates a spin to the atmosphere."
All of the confirmed tornadoes have been categorized as either EF0s or EF1s — the lowest ratings on , which rates tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds. EF0s have top wind speeds of 65 mph to 80 mph. EF1s have top wind speeds of 86 mph to 110 mph.
"Usually, tornadoes produced by tropical cyclones are relatively weak and short-lived," . "But they still pose a significant threat."
Confirmed tornadoes associated with Debby
Isle of Palms, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 87 mphRating: EF1
The worst of the damage from #Debby on the Isle of Palms is located on 25th street, where Mayor Phillip Pounds says a water spout was around 1:30 am. Neighbors tell me they heard a loud noise, like a train, around that time. Luckily, no injuries reported. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/uU4oCQYHdM— Blair Sabol-Live 5 News (@BlairSabolTV) August 6, 2024
Edisto Beach, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 97 mphRating: EF1
Heavy damage to McConkey’s on Edisto Beach. Good sign: power crews giving it their all to restore power. @ABCNews4 #chswx #chsnews #TropicalStormDebby pic.twitter.com/UuJ9BzYyzd— Jason Tighe (@jtighe08) August 7, 2024
South Edisto, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 90 mphRating: EF1
Caught this person driving pretty much full speed into a downed tree last night after the Edisto Beach tornado ... Checked on them and they were all okay. pic.twitter.com/ztQnwr4TCn— Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) August 7, 2024
Kiawah Island, S.C. (Aug. 5)Estimated peak wind speed: 85 mphRating: EF0
Storm damage, likely from a tornado, on Kiawah this evening.— Jed Christoph (@JedChristophWX) August 6, 2024
There was a debris ball evident on radar around 10:58pm.
Pics from my buddy Ian Butler. He’s still assessing the island. @NWSCharlestonSC #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/wulcNJuYxa
West Ashley, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 77 mphRating: EF0
Lady's Island, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 85 mphRating: EF0
Tree damage, structures damaged, vehicle damage - location correlates with debris signature on radar from 12:59am. Powerflashes were observed.— Ben McHone (@Tornado_Warned) August 6, 2024
Coordinates: 32.4567929, -80.6366430
Address - 495-497 Sams Point Rd, Beaufort, SC 29907@NWSCharlestonSC @bftcountysc #Debby #SCwx pic.twitter.com/hVX6UR14YS
Moncks Corner, S.C. (Aug. 6)Estimated peak wind speed: 95 mphRating: EF1
HAPPENING NOW/Berkeley:— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SC) August 6, 2024
First responders are on scene at a car dealership in Moncks Corner. There is an overturned car on top of another and damage in the surrounding area. @ABCNews4 @NWSCharlestonSC pic.twitter.com/76V6pgip2D